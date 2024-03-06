International Women’s Day: British Council announces scholarships for women STEM scholars, details here

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the British Council has partnered with UK universities to launch the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM programme. British Council announces the launch of scholarships for Women in STEM programme, that is aimed at empowering women scholars to advance their careers in STEM. (Representative image)

According to a press release issued by the Council, the scholarship is designed for female STEM graduates wanting to pursue their Masters’ in the UK, adding that 25 scholarships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The scholarships are across five UK higher education institutions – Queen Mary University of London, Anglia Ruskin University, Greenwich University, The University of Southampton, and Coventry University.

As per the release, the scholarship is aimed at empowering women scholars to advance their careers in STEM as well as facilitate their ability to drive research and innovation in their native country by letting them experience the expertise of the UK's STEM fields.

Additionally, the scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, and English language support.

Also read: IIT Guwahati partners with global universities to provide students with diverse learning experiences and opportunities

Beneficiaries can pursue courses like Data Science, Computer Science, Pharmaceutical Science, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, and more.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education India at the British Council, highlighted that almost half of the world's population is female and represents half the potential brain power of researchers and innovators, adding that the global challenges facing the world can only be addressed through science and research.

Parruck informed that the Women in STEM Scholarships aims to provide financial assistance to women who want to pursue their education and unleash their full potential in STEM fields.

Also read: UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Correction window to open on March 7, notice here

Over 300 scholarships have been awarded since 2020, the press release informed, adding that 92 scholars were enrolled in their selected courses in the 2023-24 global cohorts. Moreover, 52 Indian women were awarded the scholarships so far who pursued their one-year postgraduate studies in the UK.

Women with dependents are also invited to apply for the scholarship, as they will be offered additional support.

Application deadlines may vary depending on the university but will fall typically between March and April 2024.

(For more details, click here)