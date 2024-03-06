UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Correction window to open on March 7, notice here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024 correction window dates. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Correction window to open on March 7

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on March 7 and will close on March 13, 2024. The link to make changes in the application form will be available on upsconline.nic.in.

“Correction window to modify the entries (including Photograph/Signature) made by the applicant in their application for CS (P)/IFoS (P) Exam 2024 will be available on Commission's portal www.upsconline.nic.in from 7th March to 13th March 2024”, reads the official notice.

In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. Further, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in theapplication form. The candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after the submission of the same.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims examination will be conducted on May 26, 2024. Through theCivil Services 2024 examination, UPSC will fill around 1,056 vacancies in various services. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.