JAM 2021 registration ends this week, direct link to apply here

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, IISc will close down the registration process for JAM 2021 on May 20, 2021. Candidates who have to register for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2021 can apply online through the official site of IISC JAM on jam.iisc.ac.in. The registration process started on April 20, 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the examination can apply for provisional admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programs at the IITs and to the Integrated Ph.D. programs at IISc by filling up the admission forms while mentioning their choice of institution and programs.

Upon logging into the JAM Online Application Process System website (JOAPS), the candidate needs to provide the required information, such as choice of the programmes in order of preference including educational qualifications, percentage of marks/CGPA, category, PwD status, etc.

After carefully choosing the order of programme preferences based on the ER and MEQ of the programmes at Admitting Institutes, a payment of ₹ 600/- (Rupees Six hundred only) is to be made as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment can be made online through the JOAPS website.

The first merit list for each programme under JAM 2021 will be prepared by the Organizing Institute and will be announced on June 16, 2021.