JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the Joint Entrance (Main) Examination 2021 from January 16 to January 23, 2021.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 cycles this year. The first cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second cycle of exam will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth cycle will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions and its first session is w.e.f. 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021. The other dates in the month of March, April & May 2021 may be seen at the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can exercise thereinafter to apply in one, two, or all sessions," reads the official notice.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021.

How to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need to register yourself.

Click on the ‘proceed to apply’ link appearing under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit