JEE main 2022 registration underway, details and direct link to apply

JEE main 2022 registration: The registration (Online application) process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 began on Tuesday. JEE (Main) 2022 will be conducted in two sessions this year. JEE main Session 1 exams will be held in 2022 on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The JEE main Session 2 exams will be held on May 24,25, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

The submission of application form can be done in online mode only through the NTA website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is March 31 (upto 5pm). The application fee can be paid till 11.30pm on March 31.

For the April session exam, exam city will be announced in the first week of April, while the admit cards will be released in the second week of April.

General Male candidates applying inside India for JE main Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech or Paper 2A: B. Arch or Paper 2B: B. Planning need to pay ₹650 as application fee, while a general female candidate in India needs to pay ₹325 as fees. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, or Paytm Services. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable from the candidate (in addition to the examination fee).

Candidates should fill in the application form very carefully as corrections will be not be permitted once the application form is submitted.

A candidate can appear in one or both Session of JEE (Main) exams 2022. If a candidate appears in both exams, the one in which he scores better will be considered for admissions.

Note: Steps to apply for the exam can be checked from the information bulletin.