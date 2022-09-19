Home / Education / Admissions / JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

admissions
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:19 PM IST

JEECUP 2022 Seat Allotment Result: UPJEE round 3 allotment result today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in (Representational)
JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in (Representational)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEECUP 2022 3rd Allotment Result: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) will announce results of the third round of UPJEE (Polytechnic) counselling today, September 19. Candidates who had applied for the counselling process can check their result on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The registration process for the third round ended on September 18. Once released, candidates can check their selection status by logging in to the website with application number and date of birth.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: How to check round 3 allotment result

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEECUP/UPJEE round 3 allotment result link.

Key in your application number and date of birth

Check result and download the page for future use.

Next, document verification of selected candidates will be done at district help centers from September 20 to 22 (5 pm). Candidates can pay the admission fee at institutes up to September 23.

This is the last round of JEECUP counselling. Classes for this batch will begin on September 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news uttar pradesh
education news uttar pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out