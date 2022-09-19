JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2022 3rd Allotment Result: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) will announce results of the third round of UPJEE (Polytechnic) counselling today, September 19. Candidates who had applied for the counselling process can check their result on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The registration process for the third round ended on September 18. Once released, candidates can check their selection status by logging in to the website with application number and date of birth.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: How to check round 3 allotment result

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEECUP/UPJEE round 3 allotment result link.

Key in your application number and date of birth

Check result and download the page for future use.

Next, document verification of selected candidates will be done at district help centers from September 20 to 22 (5 pm). Candidates can pay the admission fee at institutes up to September 23.

This is the last round of JEECUP counselling. Classes for this batch will begin on September 24.