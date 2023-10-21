News / Education / Admissions / JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result for Diploma in Engineering releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result for Diploma in Engineering releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 21, 2023 11:03 AM IST

JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result for Round 7 Diploma in Engineering course will be releasing today, October 21, 2023 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result for Diploma in Engineering course on October 21, 2023. Candidates who want to check the result can check it on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result for Diploma in Engineering releasing today
JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result for Diploma in Engineering releasing today

The result will be released for Round 7. Candidates can freeze and deposit the fees for seat acceptance from October 22 to October 23, 2023. Also, the document verification at the district help centres will be done from October 22 to October 23, 2023. The balance deposit can be done from October 22 to October 29, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The classes will commence on November 1, 2023 for session 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out