JEECUP Round 1 Result Live: UPJEE seat allotment result releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Round 1 Result Live: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release JEECUP Round 1 seat allotment result 2025 on July 3, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counsellng round can check the seat allotment result for Round 1 on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in....Read More

The online freeze/ float option for round 1 for all candidates will open on July 4 and will close on July 6, 2025. Candidates can deposit the security and counselling fee during this time period.

The document verification at the district help centres will be done from July 4 to July 7, 2025. The Round 1 admitted seat withdrawal will be done on July 8, 2025.

The counselling process for the first three rounds is being conducted for candidates belonging to Uttar Pradesh state only.

UPJEE(Polytechnic) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment results, direct link and more.