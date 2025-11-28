Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, JCECEB has revised the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates who will appear for the stray vacancy round counselling can check the revised schedule on the official website of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray vacancy round schedule revised, check dates here

As per the revised schedule, the merit list for stray vacancy round, display of seat matrix will be out on November 28, 2025. The choice filling for seat allotment by registered candidates will begin on November 28, 2025 and the last date of choice filling for seat allotment is November 30, 2025.

The provisional seat allotment letter will be available and can be downloaded from December 1 to December 6, 2025. The certificates/ document verification and admission in the concerned Institute will be done from December 2 to December 6, 2025.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, fill the choices as per your requirement.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the stray vacancy round of online counselling has been resumed for admission on vacant All India seats in B.D.S. & B.H.M.S. courses in Vananchal Dental College and Hospital, Garhwa; Devki Mahavir Homeopathic Medical College & Research Hospital, Garhwa under Babu Dinesh Singh University, Garhwa and Laxmi Chandravansi Homeopathic Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Bishrampur,Palamu of Jharkhand. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JCECEB.