Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, JKBOPEE has started the registration process for J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 19, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in. J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at jkbopee.gov.in, link here

The last date to apply online by eligible candidates belonging to UT of J&K/ Ladakh is till July 23, 2023.

The cut off score for open merit is 137 marks, open merit for PWD is 121 marks, SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP (for J&K/Ladakh) is 107 marks and ST(Physically Handicapped/PWD) is 108 marks.

Candidates who have passed NEET UG are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling

J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in.

Click on J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Once done, click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The documents that should be uploaded while applying for counselling are- NEET-UG score card – 2023, 10+2 Marks Card, Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K / Ladakh (ST Category certificate in respect of candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh), Category Certificate, wherever required, Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation) and the candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh are required to upload Compulsory Service Bond. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOPEE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON