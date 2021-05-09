JKCET 2021: Application date extended for paramedical diploma course

JK Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the registration date of Common Entrance Test (CET) for (10th based) Para Medical Diploma (FMPHW/MMPHW) Courses 2021.

The last date to apply online for these courses has been extended to May 20 midnight from May 10 scheduled earlier .

Interested and eligible candidates, who have still not applied for these programmes, can do so through the official website of JKBOPEE

The application fee for the examination is ₹500. The payment can be made through net banking/credit card /debit card.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidate must be a domicile of UT of JK or UT of Ladakh (as the case may be).

Candidates appearing for the examination should be 10th passed or equivalent examination from the board with math and science subjects.

The candidate should be medically fit.

The candidates appearing/appeared in 10 class exam 2021 can also apply, provided such candidates have qualified the examination at the time of declaration of the result in the entrance test /on the date of counselling /allotment as may be notified by the Board.

The examination shall be conducted at Jammu and Srinagar simultaneously, Four per cent of seats will be reserved for the candidates of UT Ladakh in the Government Colleges / Institutes of JK for the years 2020- 2021.

The examination and admit card release date will be notified separately.

Note: If the number of candidates appearing for the exam is less, the board may recommend selecting candidates for these courses based on merit in the class 10th examination.

For details, candidates can check the official website of the JKBOPEE at https://jkbopee.gov.in/