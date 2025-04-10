JMI Admission 2025: Last day to apply today at admission.jmi.ac.in

JMI Admission 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will close its admission registration 2025-26 for UG and PG courses today. JMI conducts Entrance exams for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, as well as other national-level entrance exams like CUET. After the application window closes, candidates will be able to edit their form between April 12 and April 14, 2025. JMI Admission 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia will close the application process today

The university, situated in Delhi, offers various courses for undergraduate and postgraduate students besides PHD for disciplines like humanities, science, engineering, and law.

The entrance exam will start on April 26, and the admit cards will be available on April 17, 2025.

JMI admissions 2025-26: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official admission portal, admission.jmi.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for online registration.

Step 3. Fill in the basic details and submit the registration form.

Step 4. Log in again using your credentials to complete the application form.

Step 5. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6. Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

JMI Important dates

The JMI entrance forms were made available online from March 5, 2025, while the last day for application is today, April 10, 2025. The facility for editing forms will be available between April 12- April 14, 2025 on the official website. As per the university’s prospectus, admit cards will be issued for JMI entrance from April 17 onwards.

JMI Admission 2025: Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have passed the qualifying examination from a board/university/institute recognized by JMI. Jamia Millia Islamia recognizes degrees from all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance and foreign universities, provided that their equivalence has been established by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), before applying for the exam.

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the university’s official website.