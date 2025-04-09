Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JMI Admission 2025: UG, PG registration ends tomorrow at admission.jmi.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2025 06:54 PM IST

JMI Admission 2025 registration process ends on April 10, 2025. The direct link to apply for UG, PG courses is given here. 

Jamia Milia Islamia will conclude its 2025-26 admission registration for UG, PG courses tomorrow, April 10, 2025. The application officially began on March 5, 2025, for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Eligible candidates must apply before the last date through the University’s official admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

As per the University, an applicant must check the eligibility criteria in the prospectus 2025-2026 before applying. A candidate must have passed the qualifying examination from a board/university/institute recognized by JMI. Jamia Millia Islamia recognizes degrees from all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance and foreign universities, provided that their equivalence has been established by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Direct link to apply for JMI Admissions 2025 

JMI Admissions 2025: here’s quick steps to apply:

Step 1. Visit the official admission portal, admission.jmi.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for online registration.

Step 3. Fill in the basic details and submit the registration form.

Step 4. Log in again using your credentials to complete the application form.

Step 5. Upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6. Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

MDI Gurgaon launches Management Development Programme Calendar for 2025-26 session to empower business leaders

JMI Important dates

EventsDate
Availability of Online Admission Forms (conducted by JMI)March 05, 2025 to April 10, 2025
Opening of forms for editingApril 12, 2025 to April 14, 2025
Date of Issue of Admit Cards (For Entrance Test conducted by JMI)April 17, 2025 onwards
Commencement of Entrance Test (Conducted by JMI)April 26, 2025 onwards
Last Date for submitting Qualifying Exam resultOctober 31, 2025

It’s not business as usual at Pearl Academy’s School of Business, says Director Amod Vijayvargiya

JMI offers a wide array of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Undergraduate courses like B.A. (Hons) English, BFA (Applied Art), and BPT are among the most applied courses. Whereas when it comes to postgraduate admissions, M.A. (Sociology), M.Sc (Biotechnology), and MBA (Pharmaceutical Management) are commonly chosen by applicants.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Admission News / JMI Admission 2025: UG, PG registration ends tomorrow at admission.jmi.ac.in, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On