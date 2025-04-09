JMI Admission 2025: UG, PG registration ends tomorrow at admission.jmi.ac.in, link here

Jamia Milia Islamia will conclude its 2025-26 admission registration for UG, PG courses tomorrow, April 10, 2025. The application officially began on March 5, 2025, for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Eligible candidates must apply before the last date through the University’s official admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in. Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

As per the University, an applicant must check the eligibility criteria in the prospectus 2025-2026 before applying. A candidate must have passed the qualifying examination from a board/university/institute recognized by JMI. Jamia Millia Islamia recognizes degrees from all central universities, state universities, institutions of national importance and foreign universities, provided that their equivalence has been established by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

JMI Admissions 2025: here’s quick steps to apply:

Step 1. Visit the official admission portal, admission.jmi.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for online registration.

Step 3. Fill in the basic details and submit the registration form.

Step 4. Log in again using your credentials to complete the application form.

Step 5. Upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6. Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

JMI Important dates

Events Date Availability of Online Admission Forms (conducted by JMI) March 05, 2025 to April 10, 2025 Opening of forms for editing April 12, 2025 to April 14, 2025 Date of Issue of Admit Cards (For Entrance Test conducted by JMI) April 17, 2025 onwards Commencement of Entrance Test (Conducted by JMI) April 26, 2025 onwards Last Date for submitting Qualifying Exam result October 31, 2025

JMI offers a wide array of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Undergraduate courses like B.A. (Hons) English, BFA (Applied Art), and BPT are among the most applied courses. Whereas when it comes to postgraduate admissions, M.A. (Sociology), M.Sc (Biotechnology), and MBA (Pharmaceutical Management) are commonly chosen by applicants.