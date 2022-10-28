Home / Education / Admissions / JNU Admission 2022: Last date to block seat for second list till October 28

JNU Admission 2022: Last date to block seat for second list till October 28

admissions
Published on Oct 28, 2022 08:36 AM IST

JNU Admission 2022: Candidates can block their seats till October 28 to secure admissions.

ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has released the JNU UG Admissions 2022 second merit list. As per the official website candidates can block seat today, October 28. Candidates can block their seat and secure admission through the official website of JNU atjnuee.jnu.ac.in.

“Result of List 2 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 28th Oct 2022”, reads the official website. 

JNU Second Merit List 2022: How to block seat

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click for the link provided to check List 2 for your desired course

Key in your log in details

JNU Second merit list 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Block seat to secure your admission.

