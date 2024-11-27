JNU Admissions 2025: Applications open for Ph.D programmes at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, direct link & details here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU, is accepting applications for admission to PhD programmes through NET, (UGC-CSIR), JRF, GATE for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications on the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU Admissions 2025: Applications open for Ph.D programmes at JNU. Candidates can apply till December 2, 2024.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application forms is December 2, 2024.

In the official notification, the JNU has advised candidates to go through the e-prospectus for PhD programmes available on the university website and satisfy themselves in terms of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other details before submitting the online application.

Additionally, candidates will need to apply separately for admission through NET (UGC-CSIR), JRF or GATE (only for School of Engineering).

Once the window for applications is closed, candidates will be able to make corrections of particulars online from December 3 to 4, 2024.

Following this, the invitation for viva voce to the candidate will be tentatively sent by December 12, 2024, and the viva-voce examination will likely be conducted by December 16 to 12, 2024.

The first merit list will be tentatively published by December 30, 2024.

For the complete schedule, click on this link.

Application fee:

Candidates who are applying for the Ph.D programmes need to pay an online application fee of ₹325, whereas those applying for Ph.D in the School of Engineering need to pay ₹20,545.

Certificates and documents required at the time of viva-voce examination:

The documents include:

Testimonials from two persons one of whom should be a former teacher of the candidate.

A complete list of subjects/papers taken by the candidate.

A copy of at least one of the published papers of the candidate, if any, which he/she considers to be the most representative of his/her intellectual interest and ability.

A brief note (one copy) stating the candidate's area of specialised interest of research, if any, and his/her future professional goals, among others.

A research proposal has to be submitted by the candidate at the time of viva-voce.

Self-attested printout of score card of NET (UGC/CSIR/GATE).

Self-attested valid JRF certificate for Ph.D. admission under JRF category : JRF certificate within validity of dates for the fellowship mentioned in the JRF certificate.

Foreign National candidates are required to submit a statement of purpose (SoP) for Ph.D. programme.

For more related information, candidates are required to visit the official website of JNU.