Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to release the 2nd merit list for admission to postgraduate courses. Once released, the 2nd merit list will be available on the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU PG 2023 admission 2nd merit list expected today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

After the release of 2nd merit list candidates have to complete the pre-enrollment registration, and slot booking and pay the admission fee by August 28.

Candidates who submitted for admission to MA programs in foreign languages and were chosen in the first round must go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1. For other courses, it will be completed on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

JNU PG merit list 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Key in your application number and date of birth

Download the list and save it for future reference.

