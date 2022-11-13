JNU PG Admission 2022 third merit list today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will publish the third merit list for PG and ADOP admissions today, November 13. JNU PG 3rd merit list 2022 will be released on the admission portal of the university, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

As per the revised admission schedule of the university, candidates are required to block their seats from November 13 to 15. The deadline for pre-enrollment registration and payment of fees is November 15.

Physical vitrifaction of registration/admission will be done on November 14, 17, and November 21 to 23, JNU said.

The final admission list after verification will be published by December 2. Classes for this batch will begin on November 28, it added.

How to check JNU PG admission 3rd merit list

Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in. On the home page, open the link for third merit list. Login with application number and password and check the list.