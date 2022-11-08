Home / Education / Admissions / JNU PG 2nd Merit list released on jnuee.jnu.ac.in, get link here

JNU PG 2nd Merit list released on jnuee.jnu.ac.in, get link here

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 06:23 PM IST

JNU PG 2nd Merit List released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, block seat by November 10.

ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has released the JNU PG 2nd Merit List. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates can check their JNU PG merit list using their application number and password. Candidates can block their seats by November 10 by 11: 50 pm.

“Result of List 2 for PG Programs through CUET-PG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 10-November-2022(11:50 PM)”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check the 2nd merit list

JNU PG Merit List 2: How to download merit list

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in or jnu.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “Result of List 2 for MA/MCA/MSC Programme through CUET PG 2022 Last date to block seats is November 10, 2022 till 11.50 pm

Key in your log in details

Check merit list

Download the list and keep a copy

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
