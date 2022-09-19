Home / Education / Admissions / JNU UG admission 2022 through CUET: Registration begins soon, see notification

JNU UG admission 2022 through CUET: Registration begins soon, see notification

admissions
Published on Sep 19, 2022 08:53 AM IST

JNU Admission 2022: The application process for UG admissions will begin soon, the university said. Candidates can apply on jnu.ac.in/admissions.

JNU UG admission 2022 through CUET: Registration begins soon, see notification
JNU UG admission 2022 through CUET: Registration begins soon, see notification
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JNU Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi will soon begin the application process for undergraduate admissions 2022 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022. The university has also released a notification in this regard.

The university said it is processing candidates' data received from NTA and the portal where aspirants can apply for admissions will be launched soon.

“Consequent upon declaration of CUET (UG)-2022 result by NTA, the Admission Branch is processing data/detalls of candidates provided by NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying admission processing fee,” the university said in a notification.

JNU UG admission will likely be hosted on jnu.ac.in/admissions.

This year onward, all central universities will use CUET for undergraduate admissions. Results of the debut edition of CUET UG were announced last week.

Meanwhile, a section of students and teachers of JNU has opposed using CUET UG 2022 for admissions saying the multiple choice questions (MCQ)-based exam is insufficient to assess applicants seeking admission for a range of programmes.

Many teachers said the one-size-fits-all approach is unsuited for a university like JNU offering a number of unique interdisciplinary programmes. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has also opposed the implementation of CUET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnu
jnu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out