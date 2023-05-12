Home / Education / Admissions / JNV Class 11 Admission 2023: Registration begins for lateral entry, link here

JNV Class 11 Admission 2023: Registration begins for lateral entry, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 12, 2023 09:26 AM IST

JNV Class 11 Admission 2023 registration process have started. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has started the registration process for JNV Class 11 Admission 2023 lateral entry. All the candidates who want to take admission in Class 11 can appear for the Selection test. Candidates can apply for the test through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the selection test is till May 31, 2023. The correction window will open on June 1 and will close on June 2, 2023. The exam will be conducted on July 22, 2023 at 11 am.

Candidates who have studied Class 10 during the academic session 2022-23/ 2022 from a government or government recognized schools of the district where the JNV is functioning can apply. The interested candidate should be born between June 1, 2006 to July 31, 2008. To apply for the JNVST, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for JNV Class 11 Admission 2023

JNV Class 11 Admission 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNV Class 11 Admission 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register.
  • Once registration is done, fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

