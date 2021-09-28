JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021: NVS releases provisional list, check it here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released the provisionally selected candidates list for JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021 lateral entry. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 11 admissions and have appeared for the examination can check the list on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

The state-wise provisionally selected candidates for Class 11 lateral entry admission 2021 have been released. The students have been shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Class 11 provisional list here

JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNV Class 11 Admissions 2021 provisional list available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to undergo a medical examination and a 10-days orientation programme by their respective schools. The selected candidates will also be intimated by post. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NVS.