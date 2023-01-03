JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: Registration underway, here’s direct link to apply

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has started the JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 registration process on January 2, 2023. The admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas through selection test for the session 2023-24. Candidates, parents and guardians can apply online through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the admission is till January 31, 2023. The examination will be conducted on April 24, 2023.

Candidates who are residents of the districts and studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in Govt./ Govt. recognized school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission. Also, students who have studied full academic session in each class and passed classes III and IV from government schools and born between May 1, 2011 to April 30, 2013.

Direct link to apply for JNV Class 6 Admission 2023

JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply for the admission test, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have enter the details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.