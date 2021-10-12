Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA 2021 admission schedule out, check details for IIT, NIT+ admissions
JoSAA 2021 admission schedule out, check details for IIT, NIT+ admissions

  • JoSAA 2021 admission schedule has been announced. The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27, 10 am.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The joint seat allocation authority (JoSAA) has released the schedule of seat allocation for the academic programs offered by the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the academic year 2021-22. 

Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA begins on October 16, 10 am. 

The first mock seat allocation will be released on October 22, 10 am. The second list will be released a day later on October 24, 10 am.

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2021 will end on October 25, 5 pm.

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26.

The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27, 10 am. By October 30, 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query will be held.

The last date to respond to the queries of the first round of seat allocation is October 31.

The second round of seat allocation will begin on November 1, 5 pm. 

The facility to withdraw seats  or exit from seat allocation process will be allowed from November 7 to November 8, 5 pm.

The final round of seat allocation will begin on November 18, 8 pm.

Check complete JoSAA schedule

