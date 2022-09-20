JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Registration, choice filling ends tomorrow @josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority will end the registration, choice filling process for JoSAA 2022 Counselling on September 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for JoSAA counselling can apply online through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. The link will remain active till 5 pm tomorrow.

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done on September 22, 2022. The seat allotment result will be announced on September 23, 2022. On October 16, 2022, six rounds of JoSAA will be conducted.

The registration for filling of vacant seats, if any, through CSAB-Special Rounds begin on October 24, 2022. The registration for CSAB-Special Rounds to fill the vacant seats in the NIT+ system, if any.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: How to apply for registration, choice filling

Candidates who want to apply for JoSAA counselling registration can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Click on registration and choice filling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the details and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

