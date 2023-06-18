Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA counselling 2023: Registration for IIT, NIT admission begins tomorrow

JoSAA counselling 2023: Registration for IIT, NIT admission begins tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 18, 2023 02:45 PM IST

JoSAA counselling 2023 schedule has been released on josaa.nic.in. Registration begins tomorrow.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin online counselling for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions tomorrow, June 19.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 schedule released on josaa.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates can register, fill choices from June 19 and those who take the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices from June 24, after declaration of AAT result.

On June 25, the first mock allocation list will be displayed, based on choices filled by candidates till 8 pm on June 24.

On June 27, the second mock allocation list will be published, based on candidates' entries completed by June 26, 7 pm.

Registrations and choice filling can be done till 7 pm on June 28.

Round 1 seat allocation results will be out at 10 am on June 30.

In total, JoSAA counselling 2023 will be held in six rounds, followed by CSAB rounds. CSAB rounds are for seats under the NIT+ system only, and not for IITs.

Here is the detailed schedule.

For further details, visit the official website, jossa.nic.in.

