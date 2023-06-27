JoSAA Counselling 2023: Mock seat allotment 2 today on josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is going to issue the second mock seat allotment list for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government Engineering colleges today, June 27. Candidates can check the JoSAA mock seat allotment 2 list on josaa.nic.in, after 10 am. JoSAA Counselling 2023: Mock seat allotment 2 today (PTI/For representation)

This list is based on choices exercised by candidates till 5 pm on June 26.

Candidates can also lock their choices today.

Online registrations, choice filling and locking for JoSAA counselling 2023 will end tomorrow, June 28.

This seat allotment list is indicative only and will not be considered for admissions. The first allotment list, which will be used for admissions, is scheduled to be out on June 30, 10 am.

Online reporting, which include fee payment and document upload, for the first round is to be completed by July 4.

JoSAA counselling 2023 will be done in six rounds, followed by CSAB counselling for NIT+ seats. For further information, candidates can check the official website.

