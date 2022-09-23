Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022: First list released, direct link to check here

admissions
Published on Sep 23, 2022 10:15 AM IST

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 has been released. The direct link to check the results is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the first list through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

As per the notice, the online reporting that includes fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) by September 26, 2022. The last date day to respond to the query is till September 27, 2022. The direct link and steps to check the results are given below.

Direct link to check JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to check first list

  • Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
  • Click on JoSAA 2022 round 1 seat allocation result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 2022 counselling will obtain seats in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other GFTIs.

Topics
education news
education news

