Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule revised, notice at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has revised Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 schedule. The revised second round schedule for AYUSH seats can be checked by all candidates through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule revised

As per the official schedule, the option entry has been extended till October 21, 2023. The seat allotment result for round 2 will release on October 21 after 4 pm. Candidates can download the challen from October 25 to October 26, 2023.

The fee payment window will open on October 25 and will close on October 27, 2023. The admission orders can be downloaded from October 21 to October 27, 2023. The last date for reporting to the colleges is from October 22 to October 28, 2023.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to fill options

To fill the options, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Admissions link and a new page will open.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG link and login to the account.

Enter the options and click on submit.

Your options have been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here