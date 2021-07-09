Karnataka CET 2021: Application date for KCET extended to July 16

Karnataka CET 2021: The Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date to apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website of KCET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The last date to apply for the KCET-2021 is July 16 and the last date to pay the application fee is July 19.

The official notification of the Karnataka Examination Authority reads, ‘Last date for CET 2021 online application has been extended. The students, who have not registered to appear for CET 2021, can apply online up to 16-07-2021 and pay the fees up to 19-07-2021 to become eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2021,” KEA said in its notification’.

Candidates who have claimed the special category reservation in KCET- 2021 ( NCC, Sports, Defence, Ex-Defence, Scouts and Guides, etc ) have to submit their special category certificate in person from July 14 to July 20. The list of the centers along with the schedule is available on the official website of KEA at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/



