Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Mop up round schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 11, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling mop up round schedule has been released at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling mop up round schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the mop up round can check the schedule on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The seats matrix will be displayed on October 11 and candidates can download the challan for caution deposit from October 11 to October 12, 2023.

As per the schedule, the original deposition of original documents can be done after payment of fees till October 12, 2023. Entry of options can be done from October 11 to October 13, 2023 and mop up round seat allotment result can be checked after 9 pm on October 13, 2023.

Payment of fees by seat allotted candidate can be done till October 16, 2023. The last date for reporting at the allotted college is till October 17, 2023.

Candidates who are willing to participate in the PGNEET mop up round should deposit 3 lakh for PG Medical and 2 lakh for PG dental courses as caution deposit to KEA. If a candidate gets the PG Medical or PG Dental seat, the caution deposit will be adjusted towards the fee.

The notice reads that all the eligible candidates who deposit the caution deposit and deposited the original documents will be allowed to enter the options. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Official Schedule Here

