Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray round released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2025 08:24 PM IST

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: The final seat allotment result for second stray round has been released. Candidates can check via the direct link below. 

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, released the final seat allotment result for the second stray round of NEET PG counselling 2024. Candidates who too part in the NEET PG Counselling 2024 process can download their seat allotment results from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray round is published at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Check via direct link given here.
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray round is published at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Check via direct link given here.

Along with the final results, the KEA also released the revised provisional allotment for the second stray round for medical and DNB, which was initially published on March 16, 2025. The list was updated owing to technical reasons, KEA notified.

Direct link to check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 final seat allotment result for second stray round

Direct link to check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 revised provisional allotment list for second stray round

The final allotment list contains the details of candidates who have been allotted seats in various colleges across Karnataka.

Also read: NEET PG 2025 exam date out at natboard.edu.in, to be held on June 15, check further details

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment list

To check the seat allotment result, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  2. On the home page, click on the links to download the final and revised seat allotment results for second stray round.
  3. Check the PDF displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: NEET MDS 2025: Want to make corrections in application form? Do it before window closes today at natboard.edu.in

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On