Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray round released, direct link here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: The final seat allotment result for second stray round has been released. Candidates can check via the direct link below.
Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, released the final seat allotment result for the second stray round of NEET PG counselling 2024. Candidates who too part in the NEET PG Counselling 2024 process can download their seat allotment results from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Along with the final results, the KEA also released the revised provisional allotment for the second stray round for medical and DNB, which was initially published on March 16, 2025. The list was updated owing to technical reasons, KEA notified.
Direct link to check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 final seat allotment result for second stray round
Direct link to check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 revised provisional allotment list for second stray round
The final allotment list contains the details of candidates who have been allotted seats in various colleges across Karnataka.
Also read: NEET PG 2025 exam date out at natboard.edu.in, to be held on June 15, check further details
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment list
To check the seat allotment result, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
- On the home page, click on the links to download the final and revised seat allotment results for second stray round.
- Check the PDF displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Also read: NEET MDS 2025: Want to make corrections in application form? Do it before window closes today at natboard.edu.in
For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News