Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray round released, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, released the final seat allotment result for the second stray round of NEET PG counselling 2024. Candidates who too part in the NEET PG Counselling 2024 process can download their seat allotment results from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Final seat allotment result for second stray round is published at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Check via direct link given here.

Along with the final results, the KEA also released the revised provisional allotment for the second stray round for medical and DNB, which was initially published on March 16, 2025. The list was updated owing to technical reasons, KEA notified.

The final allotment list contains the details of candidates who have been allotted seats in various colleges across Karnataka.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment list

To check the seat allotment result, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea On the home page, click on the links to download the final and revised seat allotment results for second stray round. Check the PDF displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.