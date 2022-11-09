Home / Education / Admissions / Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here

admissions
Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:49 PM IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result on November 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the first round counselling can check the results on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The registration process was started on November 4 and ended on November 6, 2022. The mock allotment result was announced on November 7, 2022 and provision to change option entry by eligible candidates was till November 8, 2022.

Direct link to check Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result: How to check

Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out