Home / Education / Admissions / Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment result declared at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment result declared at kea.kar.nic.in

admissions
Published on Nov 08, 2022 08:56 AM IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment result has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result declared at kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result declared at kea.kar.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The provision to change priority of options/ adding of new options if any by candidates can be done till November 8, 2022. The mock test is only to help the candidates familiarize and show them the course and college allotted to them and it should be in no way presumed that same seat and college will be allotted to them in the actual allotment of seats. Because, the candidates have the option of changing the priority of the options entered by them after the mock allotment.

Direct link to check Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result

Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out