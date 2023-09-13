Karnataka Examinations Authority has released Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling mop up round schedule. The complete schedule can be checked by candidates on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Mop up round schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the caution deposit through online can be done from September 14 to September 19, 2023. The entry of new options by eligible candidates will be done from September 14 to September 20, 2023 and mop up round seat allotment results will be published on September 20, 2023.

Deposition of original documents along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents will be done from September 21 to September 22, 2023. The admission order after payment can be downloaded from September 21 to September 22, 2023. The last date for reporting at the allotted medical or dental college with one set of attested photocopies as per verification slip is till September 23, 2023.

Candidates have to compulsory report to the allotted college on or before the last date prescribed above and if a candidate fails to report to the allotted college they will not be having any seat in their favour, they will lose both the seats and fee will not be refunded. After the seat allotment in this round candidate has to compulsorily report to the allotted college. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

