Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 registration ends tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The window to submit online applications to participate in the NEET 2022 counselling process for 85% state quota seats of Karnataka will be closed tomorrow, October 25. Candidates can submit their forms on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in.

Previously, the appliation deadline was October 23, which was later extended.

Eligible candidates can both register and make payment of the counselling fee up to 5:30 pm on October 25, KEA said.

How to apply for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022

Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the UG NEET link under the admission section.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and pay the fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a copy for further need.

In a separate notification, KEA said that Karnataka language test for eligible candidates will take place on October 27, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, instead of October 21.

