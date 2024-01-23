Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment result for first round releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment result for first round on January 23, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for PGCET counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The result link will be available after 6 pm. Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment result for first round releasing today

As per the official schedule, exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates in consultation with their parents can be done from January 23 to January 25, 2024 and choice1 and choice 2 payment of fees can be done from January 24 to January 29, 2024. The last date for reporting at the allotted colleges by downloading the admission order and along with all the originals as per verification slip on January 30, 2024.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.