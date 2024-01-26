 Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment results out, post allotment schedule out - Hindustan Times
Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment results out, post allotment schedule out

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 26, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment results has been declared. Post allotment schedule has been released.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment results and post allotment schedule. The seat allotment results and post allotment schedule can be checked by candidates on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The seat allotment result for Round 1 was announced on January 25, 2024. As per the official schedule, exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates in consultation with their parents from January 26 to January 28, 2024. Choice 1 and Choice 2 payment of fees can be done from January 29 to January 31, 2024. Last date for reporting at the allotted colleges is till February 1, 2024.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment results: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment results link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Official Schedule Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
