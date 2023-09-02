Karnataka PGET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 1 out at kea.kar.nic.in, link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka PGET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 1. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 1 out, link here

Karnataka PGET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PGET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seat matrix and fee structure were released on August 21. The option entry process was from August 22 till August 25. The provisional mock allotment result was announced August 25, 2023.

The computer starts with allotment of seats to rank number 1 in medical discipline. The computer first checks the availability of seats for the First option entered by the candidate with Rank no 1. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

