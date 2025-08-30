KCET final seat allotment result 2025 declared for Round 2, direct link to check here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the Round 2 KCET final seat allotment result 2025 on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Candidates participating in the second phase can now check and download the final seat allotment result through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET final seat allotment result 2025 has been declared for Round 2. The direct link to check is give here.

Alternatively, candidates can check the results using the link given below:

The final results UGCET Round 2 has been released only for courses like Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, etc. and AYUSH courses.

KCET Counselling 2025: Steps to check Round 2 final seat allotment result

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the second phase final seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2.

3. Enter the details to login, and submit.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.