KCET final seat allotment result 2025 for Round 2 releasing today, here's how to check

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will release KCET final seat allotment result 2025 for Round 2 on August 30, 2025. Candidates who are registered for Round 2 counselling can check the final seat allotment result through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The final results of the second round of UGCET will be announced only for courses like Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, etc. and AYUSH courses.

As per the official website, "Final seats allotment Result will be published on 30-08-2025 after 03.00 PM."

KCET final seat allotment result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Click on KCET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, for the convenience of the candidates, all the seats (if any) cancelled in KEA will be considered and the second round of seat allotment will be re-run with the same priority of options of the eligible candidates had entered for the second round and the second round final seat allotment result will be published. There is a possibility of higher order seat allotment. Again, there will be no possibility of changing the options for the second round.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.