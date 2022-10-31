KCET UGCET 2022 choice filling begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, get link

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begin the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) option entry process. Registered candidates can complete the KCET 2022 choice entry through the official website a Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates have till tomorrow, November 1, 2022, to make their choices. Candidates must have their login information available in order to proceed with the choice-filling process.

KCET 2022 Counselling: Choice filling

Visit the official website at Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Optional Admission Link for UGCET 2022 admissions”

Key in CET number and captcha code.

Save the entered options using the 'Save and Submit' button

Take a printout for your reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website of Karnataka UGCET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for more details.