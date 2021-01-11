KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the PGCET second round allotment result on its official website.
Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
According to the counselling schedule, shortlisted students will be able to report to the allotted colleges by January 13, 2021, for admission to PGCET seats.
Direct link to check KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020.
How to check KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020:
Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)" appearing under the 'Admissions' tab
Click on the link that reads, "PGCET Second round allotment results"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sainik School Admissions 2020: Application window for class 6th, 9th closes soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University PG 2nd merit list released at du.ac.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU help desk jugglery: Online classes on, yet assisting aspirants seeking admission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU admissions: First round complete, but confusion prevails
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University aspirants: Can’t go to campus? Take a virtual college tour!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unlock campus fashion: Students prep to unleash their vogue for session 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU data leak: Students lodge FIR yet feel unsafe and stressed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU admissions: SRCC students roll out fellowship in finance to help aspirants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamia School Admission 2020-21: Application form released online, here’s how to apply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox