KEAM 2021: First phase of seat allotment to be released today

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release KEAM 2021 first phase of seat allotment result on Tuesday, October 12. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine examination for Agriculture and Medicine course can check the first phase allotment list through the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

“KEAM-2021: First phase allotment will be published today. It will be available in the Candidate Portal shortly,” reads the official website.

KEAM 2021: How to check seat allotment

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the KEAM 2021 candidates log in

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

KEAM seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need