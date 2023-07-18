Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala will close the registration process for Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling on July 18, 2023. Candidates who want to take admission in the post graduate courses can do it through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Last date to apply today at cee.kerala.gov.in(ANI)

Candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 and are interested for admission to Post Graduate Medical (Degree) Courses, 2023 in the State Quota seats can apply for it.

Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register

The registration link will close at 4 pm today. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on PG admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the link to register yourself.

Once the registration is done, candidates can fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for general and service quota category candidates is ₹1000/-, SC/ST category candidates is ₹500/-. Service quota candidates will have to pay an additional amount of Rs.1000/- if they apply for general seat also. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEE Kerala.