Kerala plus one second allotment result out at HSCAP portal
Published on Oct 06, 2021 03:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Kerala plus one admissions second allotment list has been released on the official website of the higher secondary centralized admission process (HSCAP). Concerned candidates can check the allotment list at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

HSCAP merit quota, sports quota second allotment result

Kerala HSCAP second allotment list: Know how to check

  • Step 1: Visit official website i.e. hscap.kerala.gov.in
  • Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Candidate Login
  • Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with login fields
  • Step 4: Select concerned district and input the necessary information
  • Step 5: Your HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment List 2021 would be displayed

Click here for instructions for candidates 

The first allotment list was released on September 22. The trial allotment list was released on September 13. Last year, the HSCAP Kerala trial allotment list was released on September 5 while the first allotment list was released on September 13. The admission on the basis of the first list was done between September 14 and 19.

 

