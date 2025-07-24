LNMU UG Second Merit List 2025 released at lnmu.ac.in, direct link here
LNMU UG Second Merit List 2025 has been released on the official website at lnmu.ac.in. The direct link is given below.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University has released the second merit list of UG Regular Courses for B.A.,B.Sc.,B.Com. for 2025-29 session. Candidates who have registered for the for the UG programmes can now check and download the second merit list on the official website at lnmu.ac.in.
Direct link to download LNMU UG First Merit List 2025
Candidates must now proceed with the admission process by paying the required fee and submitting the necessary documents.
Prior to this, the first merit list of UG Regular Courses for B.A.,B.Sc., B.Com for 2025-29 academic session was released.
LNMU UG Second Merit List 2025: Steps to download
Candidates can check the second merit list by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website at lnmu.ac.in
- On the home page, go to the latest announcement section and click on the link titled, “Second Merit List for Session 2025-29”
- The Second Merit List PDF will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the PDF.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University.
