LNMU UG Second Merit List 2025 released at lnmu.ac.in, direct link here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University has released the second merit list of UG Regular Courses for B.A.,B.Sc.,B.Com. for 2025-29 session. Candidates who have registered for the for the UG programmes can now check and download the second merit list on the official website at lnmu.ac.in. LNMU UG Second Merit List 2025 is out at lnmu.ac.in. Candidates can check via the direct link provided here.

Candidates must now proceed with the admission process by paying the required fee and submitting the necessary documents.

Also read: Gujarat PGCET 2025 seat allotment results for ME/M.Tech courses today at acpc.gujarat.gov.in, how to check

Prior to this, the first merit list of UG Regular Courses for B.A.,B.Sc., B.Com for 2025-29 academic session was released.

Also read: SSC MTS Registration 2025: Last date to apply today at ssc.gov.in

LNMU UG Second Merit List 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check the second merit list by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at lnmu.ac.in On the home page, go to the latest announcement section and click on the link titled, “Second Merit List for Session 2025-29” The Second Merit List PDF will be displayed on your screen. Download the PDF. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: BTSC Pharmacist result 2025 today at btsc.bihar.gov.in, how to check scores

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University.