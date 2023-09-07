News / Education / Admissions / Lucknow University Admission 2023: Last day to apply for B.Tech, B.Pharm & MCA courses at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University Admission 2023: Last day to apply for B.Tech, B.Pharm & MCA courses at lkouniv.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 07, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Lucknow University Admission 2023 for B.Tech, B.Pharm & MCA courses ends today. The direct link to apply is given below.

Lucknow University will close the registration process for B.Tech, B.Pharm and MCA courses on September 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the courses mentioned above can do it through the official site of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.

Lucknow University (HT File)
B.Tech has 480 seats, B.Pharm has 100 seats and MCA has 30 seats. To apply for the same, follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for B.Tech, B.Pharm and MCA courses

Lucknow University Admission 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.
  • Click on B.Tech, B.Pharm and MCA courses link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The merit list of the candidates who have registered for admission at University of Lucknow will be displayed on the website. The offline counselling will be conducted at Faculty of Engineering, 2nd Campus, Janakipuram, University of Lucknow during September 13-17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Lucknow University.

Sign out