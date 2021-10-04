Home / Education / Admissions / MAH B.HMCT/B. Planning CET admit card 2021 released at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH B.HMCT/B. Planning CET admit card 2021:: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the admit cards for MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning common entrance test (CET) 2021.(cetcell.mahacet.org)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 06:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

MAH B.HMCT/B. Planning CET admit card 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the admit cards for MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning common entrance test (CET) 2021. Candidates who have applied for MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning CET-2021 course can download their admit card from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct link to download MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning CET-2021 admit card 

The MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning CET is scheduled to be held on October 8.

MAH B.HMCT/B.Planning CET admit card released: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on "MAH-B.HMCT/B.planning CET 2021" link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials.

The admit card will display on the screen.

Save and download the admit card

