MAH B.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D Admission 2025: Registration begins on July 7 at mahacet.org, notice here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the registration process for MAH B.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D Admission 2025 on July 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the course mentioned above can find the registration link through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH B.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D Admission 2025: Registration begins on July 7, link here

As per the official notice, the last date to register online and upload the required documents is July 14, 2025. The document verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode is from July 8 to July 15, 2025.

The provisional merit list will release on July 18, 2025 and final merit list of July 23, 2025.

All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seatsshallregister himself/herself online, Scan and upload Documents, solve grievances (Depends on document verification mode selected by candidate) raised by Scrutiny Center (SC) in person or raised by E-Scrutiny Center during EVerification verified documents & Application Form confirmed by E-Scrutiny Center. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP.

MAH B.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D Admission 2025: How to apply

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH B.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general category candidates is ₹1000/- and application fee for reserved category candidates is ₹800/-. Candidates who have registered as a reserved category candidate, but unable to produce required certificate for reservation claim during documents verification stage shall have to pay difference of fee of Rs. 200/- through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.