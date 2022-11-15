MAH LLB 3 year CET merit list for round 2 counselling out on cetcell.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced Maharashtra LLB CET (3 years) merit list for the second round of counselling. Candidates can check it on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. They can also use the link given below.

As per the counselling schedule of MAH LLB CET, grievances related to the merit list will be resolved between November 15 and 17. Candidates can edit forms and upload documents, if required, during this window.

Final merit list for MAH LLB 3 years CET, round 2 counselling will be published on November 18 and NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS/CIWGC candidates' merit list will be published on November 15.

Seat allotment result for the second round will be announced on November 21.

Candidates can report to colleges and seek admission from November 22 to 25 and colleges will upload data of admitted candidates on the admission portal till November 28. List of filled and vacant seats will be displayed on November 28.

Institute level counselling for ACAP seats will begin on November 29, CET Cell said.

Direct link to check MAH LLB 3 years CET merit list.